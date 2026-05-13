Peace in J&K possible only through dialogue with Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti

eoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said sustained dialogue between India and Pakistan remains the only viable path to lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Her remarks came in response to RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s recent statement advocating engagement with Pakistan.

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Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Mufti welcomed the remarks and said they reflected the long-standing position of the PDP and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

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“If we want to improve the situation in J&K and maintain peace, the dialogue process with Pakistan must continue. There is no other way,” she said.

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s famous remark that “you can change your friends, but not your neighbours,” Mufti said it was encouraging that the RSS leadership had also spoken in favour of negotiations.

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Drawing comparisons with global conflicts, Mufti said even powerful nations eventually return to the negotiating table. “Despite tensions involving Iran, the US and Israel, talks become unavoidable. If we want peace and progress, dialogue is essential,” she said.

She added that previous peace initiatives between India and Pakistan during the tenures of Vajpayee and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had positively impacted Jammu and Kashmir.

“There was less militancy and fewer atrocities during that period,” she said.

Mufti also alleged that the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir was marked by “suffocation” and excessive surveillance.

“Employees, especially Kashmiri Muslims, are being dismissed in the name of anti-national activities. Houses are bulldozed, institutions targeted and schools shut down on similar grounds,” she alleged.

Referring to the ongoing anti-drug campaign and demolition drives, Mufti questioned the destruction of homes belonging to accused drug peddlers. “A drug peddler may be arrested and jailed, but why should entire homes be demolished?” she asked.

On the National Conference’s criticism that maximum liquor licences were issued during the PDP’s tenure, Mufti said the party never had enough legislative strength to enforce a ban.

“Today, the National Conference has around 50 MLAs. Had we enjoyed such a majority, perhaps we could have taken stronger steps,” she said.