Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 'Peddlers' nabbed with half kg of 'charas' in J-K's Shopian

'Peddlers' nabbed with half kg of 'charas' in J-K's Shopian

The arrests were made at the Keegam police post in the Aribagh Pirpora area of the south Kashmir district during a check

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:54 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with contraband in their possession in Shopian district, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made at the Keegam police post in the Aribagh Pirpora area of the south Kashmir district during a check.

During a search of two individuals, the police found 508 grams of charas-like substance on them, a spokesperson said.

He identified the two as Tariq Ahmad Malla and Fardeen Ahmad Malla - both residents of Uthmulla of the neighbouring Pulwama district.

