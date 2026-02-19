Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with contraband in their possession in Shopian district, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made at the Keegam police post in the Aribagh Pirpora area of the south Kashmir district during a check.

During a search of two individuals, the police found 508 grams of charas-like substance on them, a spokesperson said.

He identified the two as Tariq Ahmad Malla and Fardeen Ahmad Malla - both residents of Uthmulla of the neighbouring Pulwama district.