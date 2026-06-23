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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / People in the Valley want Kashmiri Pandits to return: Farooq Abdullah

People in the Valley want Kashmiri Pandits to return: Farooq Abdullah

Said that the Pandit community should make efforts in this regard as well

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PTI
Tulmulla, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. FILE
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National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the people in the Valley want Kashmiri Pandits to return and expressed hope that the day will not be far. He, however, said that the Pandit community should make efforts in this regard as well.

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Abdullah was speaking during his visit to the Kheer Bhawani temple. “It is the blessings of this deity that we are seeing brotherhood, which had been missing for many years, prevail again. We pray that the day is not far when Kashmiri Pandits return to their homes and live amongst us,” he told reporters.

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He, however, asserted that the community as well has to make efforts for their return.

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“I think people have to try themselves. Unless they make attempts, they cannot come. Preparations have been made, people in the Valley want them to return,” he said.

Abdullah said the government has taken several steps to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

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