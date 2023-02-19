People now realise how Article 370 protected J&K, says Mehbooba Mufti

PTI

Srinagar, February 18

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had now come to realise how Article 370 of the Constitution acted as a protective shield for them, after the BJP-led government used bulldozers to demolish houses and businesses of the poor.

She also defended her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's decision to join hands with the BJP to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir after the 2014 Assembly polls, saying the PDP patriarch had successfully "caged the beast".

"When Article 370 was abrogated, some people thought it would only affect the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC). When the bulldozers came to demolish our houses, businesses and even the shelters for our domestic animals, people realised how Article 370 was a protection for us," Mehbooba said at a function of her party here.