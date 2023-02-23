People urged to share info on firing incident

Jammu, February 22
An inquiry officer, conducting a probe into the killing of two civilians near an Army camp in Rajouri in December last year, has issued a public notice seeking information about the incident from the general public.
In a notice, Additional District Magistrate Sachin Dev Singh stated he was appointed as the inquiry officer by the district magistrate on December 16 last year to ascertain the cause of firing at Phalyana village, leading to the killing of Surinder Kumar and Kamal Kumar, both residents of Phalyana, and injury to Anil Kumar, a resident of Uttarakhand, presently residing at Alpha Gate Rajouri near the Army establishment in Phalyana. “The public, mediapersons or others having knowledge and wishing to share inputs regarding the incident may do the same within a week. The inputs can also be shared telephonically or through WhatsApp on 9596510500,” he said.
