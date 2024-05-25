Performance of Reasi panchayats assessed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 24

Reasi District Development Commissioner (DDC) Vishesh Mahajan on Friday assessed the performance of panchayats on the parameters of Panchayat Development Index at a meeting held here.

The meeting was focussed on the progress of data validation as per the data collection forms of the Panchayat Development Index.

The DDC emphasised the importance of ensuring that the data submitted by field staff was endorsed by the officers concerned. He stressed the importance of close coordination among departments.

Mahajan directed the officers to complete the pending details of the DCF format within one day to facilitate prompt and accurate data validation.

