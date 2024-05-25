Performance of Reasi panchayats assessed

Jammu, May 24
Reasi District Development Commissioner (DDC) Vishesh Mahajan on Friday assessed the performance of panchayats on the parameters of Panchayat Development Index at a meeting held here.
The meeting was focussed on the progress of data validation as per the data collection forms of the Panchayat Development Index.
The DDC emphasised the importance of ensuring that the data submitted by field staff was endorsed by the officers concerned. He stressed the importance of close coordination among departments.
Mahajan directed the officers to complete the pending details of the DCF format within one day to facilitate prompt and accurate data validation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...