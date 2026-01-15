Perhaps time for ‘amicable divorce’ with Jammu: Sajad Lone

People’s Conference president Sajad Lone on Wednesday alleged that Jammu harboured an “obsessive opposition” to developmental initiatives in Kashmir, and said that perhaps the time has come for an “amicable divorce” between the two regions of the Union Territory.

Sajad Lone was referring to the demands from a section for shifting the recently announced National Law University in Budgam district of central Kashmir to the Jammu region and also for the separation of the Jammu region from Kashmir.

In a statement, Lone asked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to honour his electoral commitment of establishing the Law University in Budgam, and questioned what he termed Jammu’s “obsessive opposition” to developmental initiatives in Kashmir.

Emphasising the need for institutional integrity, Lone, the MLA from Handwara, said the sanctity of the institution of the chief minister demands that he live up to his promise and keep the university in Budgam.

Referring to the “resistance” from some quarters in Jammu to Kashmir-centric projects, he said while he hopes Jammu prospers, “this obsession of having everything and anything that Kashmir wants is more of an issue of lunacy”.

“They have an IIM. What is wrong if a Law University comes to Kashmir,” he questioned.

He suggested that the time has arrived for reconsidering the administrative arrangement between the two regions. “Maybe the time has come for an amicable divorce. It is not only about developmental matters. Jammu has become the proverbial stick to beat the Kashmiri with,” Lone said.

He accused Jammu-based voices of “selective courage”, alleging they remained silent when the Centre “took away everything from them, diverted business, even took away the Darbar move”, but demonstrate valour “only against their own Kashmir region.

He said Kashmir’s integration with the rest of India “cannot be facilitated through intermediaries who continuously malign the region”.

“If Kashmir is to integrate with the rest of the country, it will have to be done without the trusted service of touts. We cannot have a region slandering Kashmiris non-stop and petitioning the rest of the country that only one region in J&K is with the country and that the other region is a terrorist region,” he said. He suggested that Kashmiri sentiment has shifted significantly on regional relations.

“I think the people of Kashmir too can’t take it anymore. Talk of reservations and the Kashmiris are crowded out. I am sure the desire for divorce is much, much higher in Kashmir than it ever was. Need leadership to call a spade a spade,” he stated.

Recently, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma stoked a controversy by demanding separation of Jammu over alleged claims of discrimination against the region. However, the party’s state president later distanced the BJP from the statement and said this is not its stand.