Permit Muharram processions, ensure facilities for mourners, says Mehbooba

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Mufti said Muharram is not merely a religious observance but an inseparable part of Jammu and Kashmir’s spiritual, cultural and historical heritage.

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The PDP chief said the month carries deep religious and emotional significance for the people of the region and stressed that the administration must ensure all necessary arrangements for mourners and devotees.

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She urged the authorities to make adequate provisions for traffic management, healthcare services, sanitation, drinking water, electricity supply and other essential facilities to facilitate the smooth conduct of religious gatherings and processions.

Expressing concern over reports that several young men who participated in demonstrations linked to recent developments involving Iran have allegedly been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in prisons outside Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti termed such actions deeply troubling and potentially alienating for the youth.

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She said the use of stringent laws against young people, particularly during the sacred month of Muharram, was both insensitive and counterproductive.

“Muharram is a time of mourning and remembrance of the sacrifices made in Karbala. It is a period of reflection, compassion and solidarity with those who suffer. At such a sensitive moment, the government should engage with people, listen to their concerns and work towards healing wounds rather than deepening them through punitive measures,” Mufti said.

She urged the administration to review all such cases, release those detained and avoid further coercive action. According to her, dialogue and engagement remain the most effective means of addressing public concerns and grievances.

The PDP president also reiterated her demand for permission to hold Ashura processions and all traditional Muharram observances. She said religious processions form an integral part of the region’s cultural and spiritual heritage and should be facilitated in a manner that respects both public sentiment and constitutional rights.

Mufti appealed to people across Jammu and Kashmir to uphold the spirit of Muharram through patience, unity, mutual respect and service to humanity while remembering the universal message of Karbala that continues to inspire generations across the world.