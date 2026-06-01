icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Permit Muharram processions, ensure facilities for mourners, says Mehbooba

Permit Muharram processions, ensure facilities for mourners, says Mehbooba

PDP chief said it is not merely a religious observance but an inseparable part of J&K's spiritual, cultural and historical heritage

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief. FILE
Advertisement
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday urged the administration to allow Muharram processions and all traditional observances to be conducted in a peaceful and dignified manner across the Union Territory.
Advertisement

Mufti said Muharram is not merely a religious observance but an inseparable part of Jammu and Kashmir’s spiritual, cultural and historical heritage.

Advertisement

The PDP chief said the month carries deep religious and emotional significance for the people of the region and stressed that the administration must ensure all necessary arrangements for mourners and devotees.

Advertisement

She urged the authorities to make adequate provisions for traffic management, healthcare services, sanitation, drinking water, electricity supply and other essential facilities to facilitate the smooth conduct of religious gatherings and processions.

Expressing concern over reports that several young men who participated in demonstrations linked to recent developments involving Iran have allegedly been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in prisons outside Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti termed such actions deeply troubling and potentially alienating for the youth.

Advertisement

She said the use of stringent laws against young people, particularly during the sacred month of Muharram, was both insensitive and counterproductive.

“Muharram is a time of mourning and remembrance of the sacrifices made in Karbala. It is a period of reflection, compassion and solidarity with those who suffer. At such a sensitive moment, the government should engage with people, listen to their concerns and work towards healing wounds rather than deepening them through punitive measures,” Mufti said.

She urged the administration to review all such cases, release those detained and avoid further coercive action. According to her, dialogue and engagement remain the most effective means of addressing public concerns and grievances.

The PDP president also reiterated her demand for permission to hold Ashura processions and all traditional Muharram observances. She said religious processions form an integral part of the region’s cultural and spiritual heritage and should be facilitated in a manner that respects both public sentiment and constitutional rights.

Mufti appealed to people across Jammu and Kashmir to uphold the spirit of Muharram through patience, unity, mutual respect and service to humanity while remembering the universal message of Karbala that continues to inspire generations across the world.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts