Pet's warning saved family

Rajouri, January 5
A pet dog’s frantic barks alerted its guardians minutes before a terror attack in their house in Dhangri village of Rajouri district, saving at least three families.
Nirmal Devi says the high-pitched barks of her pet Micheal, tied at the gate, alerted the family. “My granddaughter told me that Michael never barks at a high pitch unless there is some danger,” she said. They soon heard the rattle of rifles.
“I bolted the room from outside in which my husband was sleeping and then rushed to lock the main gate, but the terrorists had already entered our house by then. They also fired at my pet, but it escaped. The two terrorists entered a room, fired at a TV set and left as they thought no one was in the house,” she said, adding the dog’s bark also alerted two other families nearby.
