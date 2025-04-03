Photo exhibition in Geneva showcases J&K’s transformation

The Eco Fawn Society organised a unique photo exhibition at the renowned Broken Chair in Geneva, showcasing the significant advancements Jammu and Kashmir has achieved in infrastructure, education, healthcare, employment, living standards, and management of the state budget.

This exhibition, held alongside the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), visually illustrated the region’s progress.

The goal of the exhibition was to narrate J&K’s journey of transformation, highlighting its achievements in socio-economic aspects and the tenacity of its inhabitants. Attendees were able to see compelling visuals and stories portraying modern infrastructure, top-tier educational institutions, upgraded healthcare facilities and better job prospects. Furthermore, the exhibition shed light on the crucial role that state budget management has played in fostering sustainable development and enhancing living standards.

One of the event’s standout features was its ability to attract a varied audience, which included diplomats, international delegates, human rights monitors, and tourists from around the world. This exhibition acted as a platform for significant conversations, enabling the global community to observe directly the progressive advancements occurring in the Kashmir valley.

The Eco Fawn Society, a committed organisation focused on showcasing ecological, social, and economic advancements in regions affected by conflict, organised this event to alter global perceptions. Through research, advocacy and exhibitions, the society seeks to highlight positive developments and encourage international involvement.

The exhibition at Broken Chair represented more than merely a collection of photographs; it was a significant effort to underline J&K’s continual progress. It emphasised the necessity for ongoing collaboration and investment in the region, reinforcing the notion that resilience and well-considered policies are key to sustaining development in Jammu and Kashmir.