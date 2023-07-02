Pilgrims having fake permits seek L-G's help

PTI

Jammu, July 1

Around 300 devotees have been left stranded at the Jammu base camp after they were stopped from proceeding on the Amarnath Yatra due to fake permits issued by their travel agents. Desperate to continue their pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, these pilgrims have sought assistance from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, urging him to consider their special circumstances and allow them to proceed with the Yatra.

Over 430 Amarnath pilgrims were found in possession of fake registration permits in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts on Friday.

The devotees said their appeal for assistance has largely gone unanswered, leading to mounting uncertainty and frustration among them.

Meanwhile, J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma has demanded stern action against those who allegedly cheated Amarnath Yatra pilgrims by providing them with fake registration permits.