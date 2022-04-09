Pistol smuggling in Kashmir a new challenge for security forces

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 8

After several targeted attacks in the Kashmir valley recently by pistol-borne ultras, a new trend has emerged where small weapons have replaced AK-47 assault rifles.

Most of the attacks, as per intelligence sources, were conducted by hybrid terrorists — a new breed of insurgents who are not on the list of intelligence agencies.

Several pistols have been seized from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Pakistan border, indicating that the neighbouring country is focusing on smuggling pistols instead of heavy weaponry into India.

Two Italy-made pistols were seized along the International Border (IB) in Akhnoor on Thursday. On April 4, an LeT terrorist was arrested from Sopore in Kashmir and a China-made pistol was seized from him. A day before, a China-made pistol and other arms were recovered by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

On April 1, an LeT ultra was killed in Shopian from whom a Chinese pistol was seized. On March 28, two ultras were arrested from Budgam; a pistol was seized from them.