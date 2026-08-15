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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Placed under house arrest, claims Mirwaiz

Placed under house arrest, claims Mirwaiz

Said was prevented from offering congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:32 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Kashmir’s chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. File Photo
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Kashmir's chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed on Friday that he was placed under house arrest and prevented from offering congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here.
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"Placed under house arrest yet again, on the eve of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. The repeated and arbitrary restrictions imposed on Fridays are highly condemnable," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

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He also posted CCTV grabs showing policemen outside the gate of his residence in Nigeen locality of the city here.

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Questioning the "repeated curbs despite official claims of normalcy", he said if the authorities themselves do not trust their own "narrative of 'normalcy' enough to repeatedly prevent me from going to Jamia Masjid, what credibility does that narrative have?" The Mirwaiz also greeted Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir and the world on the arrival of the month of 'Rabi-ul-Awwal'.

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