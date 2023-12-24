Plan to boost basmati exports gets approval

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 23

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today approved the District Export Action Plan for basmati rice here at a meeting.

The plan is part of the ‘One District One Product’ initiative, which aims to enhance the potential of local products from each district. The plan was finalised after several consultations with stakeholders in a series of meetings held earlier.

The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss a course for improvement of the quality of basmati rice grown in the district to match the competition in the international markets. The DC stressed the need for creation of special infrastructure and asked the Sub-Divisional Magistrates to identify the necessary actions for upgrading the facilities.

The DC also highlighted the importance of educating and training the farmers on the export procedures and requirements. He said that the MSMEs, Director General Foreign Trade and District Industries Centre would play a key role in this process.

The meeting also covered other products that have been selected under the District as Exports Hub initiative, such as mango, dairy products and Fulkari. The DC suggested similar measures for improving the quality and marketability of these products.

The DC further recommended holding of the capacity building programs for the farmers within their respective panchayats for their convenience and comprehension.

