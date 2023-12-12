Plantation drive held in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 11

The Doda Forest Department, in collaboration with Zila Sainik Welfare Board, organised a plantation drive at Zila Sainik Welfare Board Office Doda. Under the drive, sapling of Chinar, Cupressus, Salix, Silver Oak were planted by the participants. “Organised as part of the ongoing ‘JK Green Drive’, all 237 panchayats of Doda will be covered,” an official said.

