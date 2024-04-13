Plea against Rs 1.5 crore award to veteran junked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking review of its judgement directing the Indian Air Force (IAF) to pay around Rs 1.54 crore as compensation to a veteran who contracted HIV due to transfusion of infected blood at a military hospital in J&K’s Samba in 2002.

“We have perused the review petition, including the grounds urged in support of the prayer for review of the judgment and order dated September 26, 2023. The judgment and order under review does not suffer from any error, much less apparent error, warranting its reconsideration,” a Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta said in its April 3 order.

The veteran, a radar operative/ technician with the IAF, fell sick whilst on duty during Operation Parakram, launched in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001. He was admitted to the military hospital in Samba where he was administered one unit of blood in July 2002. The top court had on September 26 last year directed the IAF to pay him Rs 1.54 crore as compensation.

