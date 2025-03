The extension has shifted the deadline from March 31 to April 30, allowing more time to identify the additional eligible rural households. The decision follows multiple requests from the state and UT governments, including Jammu & Kashmir.

According to an official communiqué received by the J&K government from the Ministry of Rural Development, this extension will enable better coverage of rural beneficiaries and ensure that no eligible household is left out of the scheme. “States and UTs have been directed to complete the survey using the Awaas+ 2024 mobile application, including verification of self-reported cases,” it stated.

Welcoming the move, Secretary, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, said they had requested the Ministry to extend the PMAY-G survey timeline, especially in snowbound areas of the Union Territory.

He stated that as of March 29, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir has made a remarkable progress in completing district-wise surveys, with a total of 4,00,475 potential beneficiaries surveyed successfully across J&K.

Rajouri leads with the highest number of surveys (42,141), followed closely by Poonch (41,255) and Kupwara (38,271).