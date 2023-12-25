PM interacts with students from J&K

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with a delegation of students of Jammu and Kashmir at his residence, where during an informal discussion, he spoke about the record number of tourists visiting the UT and said there was immense opportunity in the tourism sector.

PM Modi also talked about the benefits of Yoga and exhorted the students to practise it daily. He also discussed the successful organisation of the G20 summit in Kashmir and the efforts for making the country clean. These students are visiting Jaipur, Ajmer and New Delhi under ‘Watan Ko Jano — Youth Exchange Programme 2023’ of the Centre.

The PM asked the students about their travel experience and the iconic places they visited. He discussed the rich sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir and enquired the students about their participation in various sports.

Modi advised the students to work and contribute towards the development of the country and help realise the dream of Viksit Bharat @2047. Talking about the construction of the world’s highest railway bridge in J&K, he said it would improve connectivity in the region. He also discussed the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the Aditya-L1 mission.

