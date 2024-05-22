PM Modi hails record turnout in Baramulla

PTI

New Delhi, May 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the people of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as it recorded its highest-ever voter turnout and said such active participation of the electorate was a great trend.

“Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend,” Modi said in a post on X. Modi’s remarks came in response to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha's post, saying: “High voter turnout, over 58% in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people's determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi