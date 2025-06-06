DT
Home / J K / PM Modi inaugurates world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab in J&K

To launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra
PTI
Katra, Updated At : 12:39 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river, which was completed at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore in more than eight years.

After the Chenab bridge, Modi also inaugurated India's first cable-stayed rail bridge over the river Anji. The prime minister then walked on the Chenab rail bridge holding the tricolour.

Before the inauguration, Modi travelled in a rail engine coach to reach the spot and was briefed about the project which is key in connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country by train.

Accompanied by union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jitendra Singh and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the prime minister visited a railway museum set up near the iconic bridge.

The prime minister walked to the viewpoint and was briefed about the engineering marvel, situated at a height of 359 metres above the river, 35 metres higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

PM Modi will inaugurate both the Chenab bridge and the museum before inaugurating nearby India's first cable-stayed Anji Bridge and flagging off two Vande Bharat trains, marking the completion of the Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar Railway link.

The prime minister was also seen interacting with the engineers and workers at the museum, which is part of the world's highest steel arch rail bridge over Chenab in Reasi district.

