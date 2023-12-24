 PM Modi interacts with students from Jammu and Kashmir : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • PM Modi interacts with students from Jammu and Kashmir

PM Modi interacts with students from Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister appreciates talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and adds that they have the potential to excel in any field

PM Modi interacts with students from Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students from Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi, on Sunday, December 24, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with around 250 underprivileged students from almost every district of Jammu and Kashmir who have been touring the country as part of the “Watan Ko Jano-Youth Exchange” programme.

An official statement said the interaction at Modi’s residence was freewheeling and informal. These students are visiting Jaipur, Ajmer and New Delhi under the Central government’s programme.

In the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the visit was aimed at showcasing the cultural and social diversity of the country to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement added.

The prime minister asked the students about their travel experience and the iconic places they visited and discussed with them the rich sporting culture of Jammu and Kashmir.

He sought to know from the students about their participation in sports and gave the example of Sheetal Devi, the young archer from Jammu and Kashmir, who won three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, the statement said.

Modi also appreciated the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and added that they have the potential to excel in any field.

He advised the students to work and contribute towards the development of the country and help realise the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’, the statement said.

Talking about the construction of the world’s highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said it will improve connectivity in the region and also discussed the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the Aditya-L1 mission.

These scientific achievements have made every Indian proud, the prime minister said.

About the record number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir this year, he said that there is an immense opportunity in the tourism sector there.

He exhorted the students to practise yoga daily and also discussed the successful organisation of the G20 summit in Kashmir and the efforts for making the country clean, the statement said.

Later, in a post on X, the prime minister said, “Had a memorable interaction with students from Jammu and Kashmir. Their enthusiasm and energy are truly admirable.”

A short video of the event showed various students expressing delight at meeting Modi and describing their experience as amazing, incredible and magical.

Some students spoke glowingly about development works ushered in the Union Territory by the government while a girl said that PM Modi’s remark that he does not feel tired from work was something she liked the most.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

2
Punjab

Power stolen to keep meter reading below 600 for ‘zero’ bill, state loses Rs 1,000 crore

3
Sports

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

4
J & K

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

5
Punjab

43,000 calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

6
India

‘Ill-founded’: India hits back at IMF’s criticism of debt, forex management

7
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

8
Punjab

Rape victim sent jail revelry clip by accused, Supdt faces probe

9
Comment

Remembering the King of Melody

10
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian truck driver charged for possessing 52 kg suspected cocaine

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying over 300 Indian passengers allowed to leave after three days of grounding in France

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

Plane had landed from Dubai at Vatry airport, was detained f...

Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

Newly elected body appears to be in ‘complete control of for...

Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

Ministry had suspended WFI after newly-elected body made a ‘...

Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

Mohammad Shafi was shot inside mosque while giving call for ...

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

US Central Command describes the vessel as an Indian-flagged...


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day