PM Modi tells Jammu sarpanch to take govt schemes to 10 villages

New Delhi, November 30

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday told Balveer Kaur, a sarpanch from a border village in Jammu, to secure her chair while she was being pushed out of her seat by someone during a video interaction Modi had with the beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Thursday. “Apni kursi sambhaliye,” the PM said to Kaur, sarpanch of Rangpur village and a farmer from Arnia in Jammu district.

Kaur informed the Prime Minister that she had availed of the benefits of multiple government schemes, namely Kisan Credit Card scheme, Farm Machinery Bank Scheme and Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. During the interaction when someone pushed her away from her seat, the PM, in a lighter vein, asked Kaur to be mindful of the chair saying people were coming in and new claimants were pushing her away.

“Ab sarpanch wo hi ban jayengi,” PM joked about the one who was seen pushing Kaur who told the PM that she was working hard to develop her village, located near the border. Modi congratulated Kaur for owning a tractor under the Kisan Credit Card scheme. “You have a tractor, I do not even have a bicycle,” the PM told her.

He emphasised the need to create awareness about attaining saturation of government schemes and suggested that Kaur reach out to 10 neighbouring villages and spread the word. The PM underlined the belief that all the benefits reach the last person standing in the queue. He also complimented her on having data pertaining to her area on tips.

“I have learnt from you to work at the grassroots level and not forget details about the work,” Kaur said to PM. Throwing light on the purpose of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the PM said it aimed to learn from the experiences of the existing beneficiaries and encompass those who had not yet availed the benefits.

When Kaur said that people from the border area never tell lies, the PM quipped, “In our country, people in general do not tell lies. Truthfulness is in the nature of our nation. Only some who have strayed on the wrong path resort to lies.”

