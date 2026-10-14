PM Modi to inaugurate 5 projects worth Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate five major development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh on Thursday, according to officials.

Among the projects included the new airport terminal of Ladakh airport located in Leh, as reported by The Tribune last week.

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A statement by the Prime Minister's office said the five projects will strengthen connectivity, improve energy infrastructure, conserve cultural heritage and enhance water security in the region.

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The Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Passenger Terminal Building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Leh, built at a cost of Rs 640 crore.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Connecting Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley, the road provides an alternative connectivity corridor to Ladakh, supplementing the Srinagar–Leh and Manali–Leh highways.

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“Traversing challenging Himalayan terrain, including the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass, the road marks a significant engineering achievement. Its strategic importance lies in enhancing operational mobility and strengthening logistical support for the Armed Forces. It will also benefit residents of Zanskar by improving access to healthcare, education, markets and essential services,” said the statement.

As part of efforts to strengthen energy security and harness Ladakh’s renewable energy potential, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project and the 66 kV Double-Circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line.

"The projects will strengthen power evacuation infrastructure and improve the reliability of Ladakh’s electricity network. They mark an important step towards harnessing the region’s hydropower resources and strengthening its energy infrastructure," said the PMO.

Officials said the Prime Minister will inaugurate India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat, Leh.

“Ladakh is home to hundreds of prehistoric rock art sites featuring carvings of wildlife, human figures and symbolic representations that offer valuable insights into thousands of years of human history,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar, an initiative aimed at addressing Ladakh’s unique geographical and climatic challenges through water conservation, in line with the objectives of Mission Amrit Sarovar.