PM Modi virtually inaugurates 5 major development projects worth Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government’s focus was on the new generation of Ladakh and ensuring that youngsters receive a good education.

Modi was speaking during the virtual inauguration of five major development projects worth Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh on Thursday.

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Among the projects was the new terminal at Ladakh airport in Leh, built at a cost of Rs 640 crore.

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During his address, Modi said a big centre of excellence is coming up in Leh so that youngsters would not have to depend on other cities.

“For higher education, research and new skills, young people of Ladakh will get better opportunities in their respective areas only,” he said.

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On the inauguration of the projects, Modi said he was happy “to be a part of this opportunity through technology”.

“Today, many important development projects have taken place in Ladakh. These projects will make the journey of many people easier, provide better electricity, increase water availability, and provide new strength to the protection of our ancient heritage,” he said.

The Prime Minister also criticised previous governments for “not doing much” for Ladakh.

“It is always said that life in Ladakh is very difficult due to nature. Nature has its own challenges. But unfortunately, despite such circumstances, the previous governments did not give importance to the development of Ladakh,” he said.

Modi said the development of Ladakh “is of great importance for the Central Government”.

“Since the formation of the central government, more attention has been paid to the needs of Ladakh. By 2019, there was a network of about 1,800 km of roads in Ladakh…Today, it has increased to more than 4,000 km,” he said.

Referring to the new airport terminal, Modi said the government is trying to develop modern infrastructure in Ladakh.

“We are also trying to take care of the environment here. The tourism sector will also get new energy from this terminal. I would like to congratulate all the people of Ladakh on this modern airport terminal,” he said.

Modi also lauded the local products made in Ladakh.

“You know that when I meet foreign guests, I often give them things made in Ladakh as a gift. And I always tell them about you,” he said.

He said he had gifted products made in Ladakh to the Chancellor of Germany, the Prime Minister of Sweden and the President of Kyrgyzstan.

“I have given products made in Ladakh as a gift. The fruits like pashmina, seabuckthorn, local handicrafts and khubani (apricot) have great commercial potential,” he said.