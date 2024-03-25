PoJK leaders protest against govts’ ‘discriminatory policies’

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 24

Leaders of displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK) on Sunday and held a demonstration over the Central and state governments’ indifferent attitude towards addressing their issues.

Leaders of PoJK displaced persons accused both the sitting Lok Sabha members of Jammu region of seeking votes from the community but “consistently failed to show any commitment towards addressing their legitimate issues—either within or outside the Parliament.”

Leaders under the banner of SOS International, an organisation of PoJK displaced persons led by its chairman Rajiv Chuni and others, staged a demonstration against the central government.

“This double-engine government in J&K and at the Centre has proved catastrophic for us as it has shown no serious concern in resolving our issues. Over the past decade, the policies of both the J&K government and the Central Government have been discriminatory and rather hateful, which has pushed us to the wall,” Chuni said while addressing the protestors.

Chunni said, “Our decades-long struggle for the legitimate rights of PoJK displaced persons has been intentionally and wilfully sabotaged by this government and their representatives in the Jammu region. They did nothing for the welfare of PoJK refugees. They owe an explanation to lakhs of displaced persons from PoJK living in different parts of the country for their criminal silence before seeking votes in the current Lok Sabha elections”.

He referred to the comprehensive package announced by the then Cabinet of the Jammu and Kashmir government in October 2014, wherein the government made a provision of Rs 25 lakh compensation for each PoJK community family, reservation in professional and technical colleges of the country for our youths, and a provision of the creation of 8,500 jobs for the youths belonging to the PoJK community.

“The package was an outcome of the decades-long struggle of community leaders. Unfortunately, the BJP leadership in J&K, including both the sitting MPs of the Jammu region, never discussed the issue regarding the package,” he said, demanding that the Centre should in principle fulfil the package without any further delay.

