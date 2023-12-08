PoJK migrants demand ST status, 8 seats in Assembly

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 7

A day after the Bill proposing nomination for displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to the UT Assembly was passed in the Lok Sabha, community members on Thursday said they should also be granted the scheduled tribe (ST) status besides more seats in the Assembly.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which sought to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community including a woman and one representing the displaced persons from PoJK to the UT Legislative Assembly.

In a press conference in Jammu, leaders of the displaced community said the government had humiliated the displaced persons by granting only one seat to them. “For a population of 17 lakh people living in J&K and elsewhere, the government will nominate only one person to the legislative Assembly,” said Rajiv Chunni, a senior leader of the community.

He said that on behalf of the entire community, “We make an appeal to the Centre to reserve eight seats in J&K Assembly for the community members besides ST status to the PoJK community.” The community members have warned the government that they would launch an agitation before the Lok Sabha polls in case their demands were not met.

NN Sharma, another leader, termed the grant of one seat as a cruel joke. A total of 24 seats are reserved for Pakistan-occupied areas of J&K. However, these seats have not been de-frozen.

Chunni claimed that a parliamentary standing committee, headed by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, in its report in December 2014 had recommended allotment of eight out of the 24 seats to the PoJK community living in J&K to ensure their political empowerment.

He also demanded that PoJK-displaced persons living in Jammu, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua districts should be given scheduled tribe (ST) status.

Meanwhile, Apni Party’s Jammu provincial president of the women’s wing, Pavneet Kour, said, “The nomination of one displaced person as legislator in the Assembly of J&K is not acceptable. Therefore, the government must reconsider its decision, and grant them reservation on eight seats in Jammu region.”

