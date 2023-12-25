PoJK refugees seek implementation of financial package, meet Chief Secy

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 24

Representatives of displaced people from Pakistan Occupied J&K (PoJK), who reside in Jammu, met Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and submitted a memorandum urging him to look into the issues concerning the community.

They demanded that rehabilitation package passed by the J&K government in 2014 and later endorsed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs should be implemented completely without any further delay. Leaders including Rajiv Chunni, VK Datta, Amarjit Singh, Ved Raj Bali, Jagjit Singh among others met Dulloo and kept forward many demands.

The J&K government in 2014 had sent a proposal of rehabilitation package for one-time full and final settlement of the claims of 36,384 families of PoJK and Chhamb. The state government had proposed a payment of Rs 25 lakh to each family as a one-time compensation, amounting to a total of Rs 9,096 crore.

Chunni informed Dulloo that many PoJK refugees were allotted land under order number 254-C of 1965 but there was no record of the same available with the Provincial Rehabilitation Officer (PRO), Jammu.

He further said that many displaced persons were facing problems in filling their cases due to the unnecessary conditions imposed for getting cash assistance under Central scheme for the PoJK displaced persons.

“Consequently, the scheme is not implemented fully on ground despite the lapse of more than six years. The government needs to implement the whole scheme in a time-bound manner. It is therefore imperative to issue necessary instructions to all concerned government officials to remove the unnecessary hurdles at the earliest for smooth implementation of the central scheme,” Chuni urged Dulloo.

He also suggested that the present post of PRO, Jammu, should be made permanent in place of ex-officio by upgrading it to Rehabilitation Commissioner, J&K.

