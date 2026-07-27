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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / PoK polls marred by violence, rigging, 1 killed; ballot boxes looted

PoK polls marred by violence, rigging, 1 killed; ballot boxes looted

Polling in the Mirpur Division, where voters cast ballots to elect members of the Legislative Assembly, takes place under heavy security deployment

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:37 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The first phase of elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were held on Monday amid violence, allegations of rigging, clashes between political groups, and claims of state action against protesters, with a ballot box reportedly seized and destroyed in Bhimber and a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker killed in Kotli.

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Polling in the Mirpur Division, where voters cast ballots to elect members of the Legislative Assembly, took place under heavy security deployment.

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However, the exercise was overshadowed by incidents of violence and competing allegations of electoral misconduct from political parties and the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society-led political alliance.

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The most serious election-related incident was reported from Bhimber, where violence broke out at a polling station during clashes between political workers.

Pakistani media reports quoted officials as saying that a ballot box was taken away and later set on fire, destroying the votes contained inside. Authorities said the matter would be dealt with under election rules and a decision on possible re-polling would be taken.

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The incident triggered accusations from political groups that attempts were being made to influence the electoral process through force. Election authorities, however, maintained that polling continued across most areas and that isolated incidents did not represent the overall conduct of the elections.

The election day was also marked by deadly violence in Kotli district, where the PPP said its worker Mukhtar Younus was killed during an altercation in the Nakyal area. The party accused political rivals of responsibility, while opposing groups disputed the allegations. Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The violence unfolded alongside a wider confrontation between the authorities and JAAC, which has been leading a grassroots movement in PoK over demands related to governance, economic issues and political reforms.

In a series of posts on social media, JAAC alleged that security forces opened fire on civilians in Rawalakot, claiming that several people were killed and many others injured. The group accused authorities of using excessive force and questioned the legitimacy of holding elections amid what it described as a climate of repression.

JAAC also alleged that the election process was being presented as democratic despite violence, restrictions and the use of force against protesters. The group circulated messages claiming that Rawalakot was witnessing heavy firing and appealed for medical assistance.

Separately, the PPP’s election cell submitted a complaint to the Election Commission alleging armed interference during the counting process in LA-1 Mirpur.

In its complaint, the party claimed that armed men were present at polling stations in Union Council Onah and were disrupting the counting and compilation of results. The party sought immediate intervention by election authorities and deployment of security personnel to protect election material.

As polling progressed, political parties accused one another of violating election rules, including attempts to influence voters and interfere with the voting process. Supporters of rival groups rejected the allegations and accused opponents of politicising isolated incidents.

The Election Commission and government officials said security arrangements had been put in place and polling was completed despite disturbances in some areas.

The election takes place against the backdrop of growing political tensions in PoK, where debates over governance, representation, autonomy and Islamabad’s role have intensified in recent years.

The involvement of JAAC has added another layer of confrontation, with the group challenging the political establishment and questioning the credibility of the electoral process.

For now, the first phase of voting has concluded -- but under the shadow of violence, accusations of manipulation and a deepening political dispute over the credibility of the process.

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