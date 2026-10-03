DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / PoK woman apprehended after crossing LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

PoK woman apprehended after crossing LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

19-year-old woman intercepted by Army troops in Nowshera sector; no incriminating material recovered

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:15 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A 19-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was apprehended by the Indian Army after she allegedly crossed the LoC and entered Indian territory in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Image credit/PTI file
Advertisement

A 19-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was apprehended by the Indian Army after she allegedly crossed the LoC and entered Indian territory in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Samiya Azeem, a resident of Bains Gala village in Khuiretta tehsil of Kotli district, was intercepted by troops deployed along the LoC in Pukherni village of Nowshera sector late Friday evening, they said.

Advertisement

They said troops immediately took her into custody and initiated preliminary questioning.

Advertisement

No incriminating material was recovered from her possession, officials said, adding that the woman was subsequently handed over to the local police for further questioning and verification of her identity and circumstances surrounding her crossing into Indian territory.

Security agencies are ascertaining whether she had crossed the LoC inadvertently or whether there was any other reason behind her entry, they said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts