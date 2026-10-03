PoK woman apprehended after crossing LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

A 19-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was apprehended by the Indian Army after she allegedly crossed the LoC and entered Indian territory in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Samiya Azeem, a resident of Bains Gala village in Khuiretta tehsil of Kotli district, was intercepted by troops deployed along the LoC in Pukherni village of Nowshera sector late Friday evening, they said.

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They said troops immediately took her into custody and initiated preliminary questioning.

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No incriminating material was recovered from her possession, officials said, adding that the woman was subsequently handed over to the local police for further questioning and verification of her identity and circumstances surrounding her crossing into Indian territory.

Security agencies are ascertaining whether she had crossed the LoC inadvertently or whether there was any other reason behind her entry, they said.