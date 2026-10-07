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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / PoK woman repatriated after inadvertently crossing LoC into J-K

PoK woman repatriated after inadvertently crossing LoC into J-K

19-year-old Samiya Azeem was apprehended in Rajouri’s Nowshera sector on October 2; handed over to Pakistan Army at Chakan Da Bagh

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 09:49 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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PoK woman Samiya Azeem repatriated through Chakan Da Bagh crossing in Poonch after inadvertently crossing LoC into J&K. Image credit/PTI file
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A 19-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Indian territory five days ago, was repatriated through the Chakan Da Bagh border crossing in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Samiya Azeem, a resident of Bains Gala village in Khuiratta tehsil of Kotli district in PoK, was apprehended by Army troops on October 2 at Pukherni village in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district after she crossed into the Indian side, the officials said.

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During questioning, it emerged that Azeem had inadvertently crossed the LoC and had no apparent intention to enter Indian territory, they said.

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Following the verification of her identity and circumstances surrounding the crossing, the Indian Army established contact with the Pakistani counterparts through the established communication mechanism.

The woman, who was handed over to Laam police station immediately after her arrest, was taken to Chakan da Bagh border crossing in adjoining Poonch district this morning and was handed over to the Pakistan Army in the presence of civil administration officials from both sides at 4.15 pm, the officials said.

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