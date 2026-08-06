DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Police announce Rs 15L for info on LeT terrorist wanted in cop’s killing

Police announce Rs 15L for info on LeT terrorist wanted in cop’s killing

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:57 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A poster of wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Mohammad Lateef Bhat in Srinagar on Wednesday. PTI
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Lateef Bhat involved in the killing of a policeman in Anantnag district last month.

Advertisement

The police have put up posters at prominent places in Kashmir seeking reliable information about Bhat, a resident of Kulgam, who allegedly shot dead head constable Ashiq Hussain at Lal Chowk in Anantnag on July 22.

Advertisement

The law-enforcing agencies have put up photographs of Bhat, 22, taken from CCTV screen grabs after he shot dead the cop in a crowded market area.

Advertisement

In another incident on July 31, two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts