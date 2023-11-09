Police arrest woman drug peddler in Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: The police on Wednesday arrested a woman drug peddler in Baramulla district in northern Kashmir. Acting on information received by Boniyar police station regarding the presence of contraband in a residence in Trikanjan Boniyar, a police team led by the Boniyar SHO and supervised by SDPO Uri, executed a raid at the specified location. This operation led to confiscation of approximately 60 grams of a heroin-like substance in the possession of an individual identified as Farhat Begum, also known as “Fancy,” who is the wife of Rayees Ahmad Khan and resides in Trikanjan Boniyar. Farhat Begum was subsequently arrested and taken into custody. A case has been registered under the relevant sections and investigations have commenced. OC

Bank accounts of drugs smuggler frozen in Bandipora

Srinagar: Bandipora police have received a confirmation order to freeze seven bank accounts belonging to a notorious narcotics smuggler and his family. The freezing of these accounts, with a combined savings of Rs 9,60,759, was authorised by the competent authority and administrator of SAFEM (New Delhi). These liquid assets, totaling nearly 10 lakh rupees, were acquired through the illegal sale of narcotic substances. The police have called on the public to collaborate in their efforts to combat the drug menace and assured that they will take strict legal action against those involved in criminal activities.

