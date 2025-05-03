Police ask village defence guards to hold regular exercises in Kishtwar

With multiple spotting of suspected persons in different areas of the mountainous Kishtwar district, the police have now asked the Village Defense Guards (VDGs) to hold regular exercises, including coordination drills.

As part of the ongoing public outreach and security review initiatives, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kishtwar, Pardeep Singh, along with DSP Headquarters, Ishan Gupta, conducted a public-police contact group (PCPG) meeting at Bunjwah in Kishtwar.

Many key issues were discussed that included security arrangements for the upcoming Devi Gol Yatra, widening and blacktopping of local roads in remote areas, renewal of licensed weapons, which is currently on hold at the DC Office, enhancement of teaching staff at Government Higher Secondary School, Binoon, electrification issues in Naga and Alni villages and inactive grid station due to delay in the installation of electric poles.

Later, the officers interacted with VDG members of the remote villages and provided them with detailed guidance on the prevailing security scenario in the region. The importance of timely information sharing with the law enforcement agencies was emphasised. VDG members were also encouraged to conduct exercises in their respective villages as a proactive preparedness measure.

Following the interaction, the police officers visited Devi Gol, where they interacted with personnel stationed at the Special Operations Group (SOG) camp. They instructed the personnel to maintain heightened vigilance and adhere strictly to all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while dealing with any potential security related situations.

“In view of the current security environment in Kishtwar and across the union Territory, the officials were also directed to ensure prompt communication with seniors in the event of any untoward incident being reported or anticipated,” an official informed.