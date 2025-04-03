DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Police attach drug peddler’s property worth Rs 53 lakh

Police attach drug peddler’s property worth Rs 53 lakh

In a major crackdown on drug-related crimes, Rajouri police on Wednesday attached property worth approximately Rs 53 lakh, including a triple-storey residential house and a car belonging to a notorious drug peddler. An official spokesperson of the police said, “In...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police install attachment notice on the property of the drug peddler in Rajouri.
Advertisement

In a major crackdown on drug-related crimes, Rajouri police on Wednesday attached property worth approximately Rs 53 lakh, including a triple-storey residential house and a car belonging to a notorious drug peddler.

An official spokesperson of the police said, “In a major crackdown on drug-related crimes, Rajouri police have attached property worth approximately Rs 53 lakh, including a triple-storey residential house and a car, belonging to a notorious drug peddler.”

The accused has been identified as Haroon Rashid, a resident of Ward No 2, Rajouri. His property was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Advertisement

According to the official, the action was carried out by a team from Rajouri police station, led by the Station House Officer (SHO) under the supervision of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Rajouri. “The property was identified as illegally acquired through proceeds from narcotics trade,” the official said.

“The accused, Haroon Rashid, had amassed these assets through illegal drug trade. Acting swiftly, Rajouri police invoked Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act, 1985, leading to the attachment of the said properties,” the spokesperson stated.

Advertisement

He further emphasised that Rajouri police remain committed to their zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking. “Such actions will continue to ensure that individuals involved in illegal drug activities face strict legal consequences,” he said.

The police have reiterated their resolve to curb the narcotics menace in the district and warned that stringent measures will be taken against those involved in drug trafficking.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper