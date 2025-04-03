In a major crackdown on drug-related crimes, Rajouri police on Wednesday attached property worth approximately Rs 53 lakh, including a triple-storey residential house and a car belonging to a notorious drug peddler.

An official spokesperson of the police said, “In a major crackdown on drug-related crimes, Rajouri police have attached property worth approximately Rs 53 lakh, including a triple-storey residential house and a car, belonging to a notorious drug peddler.”

The accused has been identified as Haroon Rashid, a resident of Ward No 2, Rajouri. His property was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Advertisement

According to the official, the action was carried out by a team from Rajouri police station, led by the Station House Officer (SHO) under the supervision of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Rajouri. “The property was identified as illegally acquired through proceeds from narcotics trade,” the official said.

“The accused, Haroon Rashid, had amassed these assets through illegal drug trade. Acting swiftly, Rajouri police invoked Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act, 1985, leading to the attachment of the said properties,” the spokesperson stated.

Advertisement

He further emphasised that Rajouri police remain committed to their zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking. “Such actions will continue to ensure that individuals involved in illegal drug activities face strict legal consequences,” he said.

The police have reiterated their resolve to curb the narcotics menace in the district and warned that stringent measures will be taken against those involved in drug trafficking.