Police attach properties of drug peddlers worth Rs 73 lakh

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock file photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 1

Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached assets worth Rs 73,52,831 of drug peddlers in Handwara area, in the current year. The police had launched a relentless campaign against the those involved in drug peddling and supplying of narcotics in Handwara.

“The police, while acting against the drug trade problem, initiated a crackdown on those involved in the drug trade by attaching their properties,” the police spokesman said.

Red entries in revenue records

  • In a crackdown against terrorist handlers declared as proclaimed offenders, land measuring approximately 3.5 kanals owned by such terrorist handlers in the Handwara area had been attached by authorities concerned
  • Handwara District Magistrate has also been communicated to initiate the process of marking red entries in revenue records against these terrorists handlers, the police said

“During the course of investigation of different cases registered against all these drug peddlers, where ever it was learnt from the incriminating facts unraveled in the investigations that drug peddlers had managed to build and raise assets from the illegal narcotic trade, action against them was initiated as per the provisions of the law,” the police spokesman said.

“In the 10 cases registered against four known drug peddlers in Handwara area, the property around Rs 73,52,831 has been attached in the current year. The property attachments are in pursuance to the investigation of the cases registered against these peddlers,” the spokesman said.

“Moreover, to serve a serious kind of deterrence to all such elements, in addition to the property attachments of drug peddlers, preventive detention under the provisions of PITNDPS was also invoked against the 08 persons in the current year having a history of involvement in drug trade and narcotics dealing,” the police said.

“Initiating a similar line of action against the terrorist handlers declared as proclaimed offenders by the court of law, land assets of variable measures owned by such terrorist handlers in Handwara area has been attached which cumulatively is assessed to be nearly around 3.5 kanals approximately,” the police added.

“Four terrorists handlers who were wanted by law for their involvement in various kinds of terror activities and deemed as absconders by the court of law were declared as proclaimed offenders. As such action against them under the relevant sections of law was initiated and their properties were got identified by authorities through appropriate channels,” the police said.

“Accordingly, the identified properties owned in the name of these terrorist handlers were attached by the court of law. Similar action is in progress against the other 51 terrorist handlers who have been declared as proclaimed offenders by the court of law and are involved in cases pertaining to terrorism in Handwara,” the police said.

“Handwara District Magistrate has also been communicated to initiate the process of marking red entries in revenue records against these terrorists handlers of Handwara operating from PoK so as to prevent these assets from getting liquidated and restrict their utility to the terror ecosystem,” the police said.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar


