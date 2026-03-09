DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Police attach property of terror handler in Rajouri

Police attach property of terror handler in Rajouri

The accused has been identified as Shafeeq Ahmed, a resident of Naika Panjgrain village

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
The Rajouri police put up an attachment notice on the property of a terror handler.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Rajouri have attached the property of a terror handler who has been declared a proclaimed offender.

The accused has been identified as Shafeeq Ahmed, a resident of Naika Panjgrain village in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district.

According to officials, the attached property comprises seven marlas of land owned by Ahmed.

“The attachment proceedings were carried out after obtaining due permission through an attachment order issued by the competent court under Section 88 of the CrPC, corresponding to Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” an official said.

Police said the action reflects the Rajouri Police’s commitment to taking stringent legal measures against terror handlers and ensuring strict compliance with the law.

Officials added that further legal proceedings will be carried out in accordance with due process.

