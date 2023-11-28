 Police committed to fighting terror: J&K DGP : The Tribune India

  J & K
  • Police committed to fighting terror: J&K DGP

Police committed to fighting terror: J&K DGP

Police committed to fighting terror: J&K DGP

DGP RR Swain and other police officials after offering prayers at a Srinagar gurdwara. ANI



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 27

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain reaffirmed the commitment to the fight terrorism in the Union Territory, emphasising that true resolution emerges when one side concedes defeat. The DGP made these remarks on Monday and later elaborated on the ongoing efforts at a function in Chatipadshai Gurdwara of Srinagar.

Mum on strategy to tackle intrusions

When asked about the reports on infiltration bids, DGP RR Swain says such attempts will decrease at some places and increase at some places amid snowfall. It is a matter of strategy and cannot be discussed in public, he adds.

“War concludes only when one side acknowledges defeat and recognises that bloodshed will not yield any result. So our fight against terrorism will persist despite occasional setbacks,” DGP Swain told reporters.

He unequivocally declared that there is no consideration of the police retreating from the current anti-terrorism endeavors. “There’s no question of stepping back,” he asserted.

Responding to queries about infiltration, DGP Swain acknowledged that the levels may fluctuate but emphasised that such matters were not intended for public disclosure.

In conjunction with commemorating Guru Nanak Dev on Gurupurb, the DGP paid homage and expressed the police force’s renewed commitment to serving the people. “On this sacred occasion, the police renew their pledge to serve the people, rededicating themselves to this noble cause,” remarked DGP Swain.

“Guru Nanak’s teachings remain highly relevant today. He advocated for equality, emphasising no distinctions between the poor and the rich. Regardless of caste, color and creed, Guru’s teachings continue to enlighten souls even today. On this occasion, I extend my wishes to the Sikh community of J&K,” added the DGP.

The region has experienced a recent surge in terror violence, particularly in Rajouri district where five Army personnel, including two captains, were killed in an operation. Two militants, including an Afghanistan-trained commander, were also gunned down in the operation. Initially, it was mentioned that the slain terrorists belonged to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba but later, they turned out to be from Jaish-e-Mohammed.

He expressed hope that the “misguided” youngsters of the Valley would shun the path of violence and join the national mainstream.

Swain was also asked about reports of increased attempts of infiltration from across the borer from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “With snowfall, the infiltration will decrease at some places and increase at some places. It is a matter of strategy and cannot be discussed in public,” the police chief said.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar


