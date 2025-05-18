The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations with the intention of dismantling terror networks in the border district of Poonch, officials said.

The raids were conducted at nearly one-and-a-half dozen places, mostly targeting houses of overground workers and relatives of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), they said.

The officials said several electronic devices were seized during the raids that were still underway at some places.

However, no one was arrested during the operation carried out by teams led by senior officers, they added.