Police crack down on terror, attach militants’ properties across UT

As part of a broader strategy to crack down on terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified action against terrorists, including those operating from Pakistan, by attaching dozens of movable and immovable properties across the Union Territory.

Officials say the move is aimed at ensuring terrorists pay a heavy price for their actions and to send a strong message that no anti-national activity would be tolerated.

In recent months, police have expanded their crackdown not only on active terrorists within the region but also on those based across the border. Properties belonging to several such individuals have been seized.

In the latest action this week, Srinagar police announced the attachment of orchard land worth approximately Rs 1 crore located in Bandi Payeen, Baramulla district. The property belongs to Asif Maqbool Dar, a designated terrorist by the Union Home Ministry, who is currently residing in Pakistan.

Similarly, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police attached immovable property belonging to active terrorist Adil Hussain Thoker.

Over the past several months, dozens of properties have been attached across both Kashmir and Jammu region. Police have also taken action against individuals found to be sheltering militants.

The crackdown is not confined to the Kashmir Valley. Several districts in the Jammu region have witnessed similar action with police attaching the properties of militants based in Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who are involved in orchestrating militancy-related activities from across the border.

Sending clear message

A senior police officer told The Tribune that these measures are part of efforts to increase the cost of militancy. “We want to send a clear message that becoming a militant is no longer easy—it comes with serious consequences, not just for the individual but for their family as well,” said a police officer from south Kashmir. “This approach has helped bring down local recruitment to an all-time low as people now understand the full implications of joining militancy.”

Officials also stressed that targeting the financial networks of militants is critical as finances are the backbone of any insurgency.

“By attaching properties and seizing assets, we’ve managed to disrupt their financial operations,” the officer said. “In some cases, this has even helped prevent planned attacks.”

Careful consideration

Some officials, however, insist that all such actions are carried out after careful consideration of the legal and social implications.

Following the Pahalgam attack in April, security forces demolished several houses linked to militants. However, these demolitions were later halted amid rising public resentment in the Valley.

“Any action perceived as illegal or excessive can create disaffection among the public, and that’s the last thing we want,” said a Valley-based officer. “So, every move is weighed against its potential unintended consequences.”

In a similar vein, the Union Territory has recently launched an intensified campaign against drug peddlers, mirroring its crackdown on terrorism.