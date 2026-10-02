Police detain habitual criminal under PSA

The police detained a habitual criminal under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

The police said the detainee, identified as Shivaji Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, a resident of Raipur Domana in Jammu, is currently residing in Katra. Acting on the order issued by the District Magistrate, Reasi, the police subsequently lodged him in Udhampur District Jail.

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According to the police, Singh has been repeatedly involved in criminal activities, and six cases have been registered against him at different police stations.