DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Police detain man under PSA in Kathua

Police detain man under PSA in Kathua

The Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended a man from Kathua on Monday, who was allegedly involved in various criminal and anti-national activities. The accused has been booked under the Public Safety Act-1978 (PSA). The operation was led by Kathua SSP...
article_Author
ANI
Kathua, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Accused Mohd Ayaz in police custody. ANI
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended a man from Kathua on Monday, who was allegedly involved in various criminal and anti-national activities. The accused has been booked under the Public Safety Act-1978 (PSA). The operation was led by Kathua SSP Shobhit Saksena.

On Monday, a police team led by SHO PS Malhar apprehended Mohd Ayaz, a resident of Lohai tehsil in Kathua district. Police said Ayaz was a habitual criminal and was involved in illegal and anti-national activities.

To prevent illegal activities within the district, a dossier was prepared against the accused and sent to the District Magistrate, Kathua, for his detention under the Public Safety Act-1978 (PSA).

Advertisement

Accordingly, the District Magistrate issued a detention warrant against Ayaz, which was executed on Monday. Ayaz was lodged at the District Jail in Udhampur to curtail his illegal activities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper