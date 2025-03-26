Police detain man under PSA in Kathua

The Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended a man from Kathua on Monday, who was allegedly involved in various criminal and anti-national activities. The accused has been booked under the Public Safety Act-1978 (PSA). The operation was led by Kathua SSP Shobhit Saksena.

On Monday, a police team led by SHO PS Malhar apprehended Mohd Ayaz, a resident of Lohai tehsil in Kathua district. Police said Ayaz was a habitual criminal and was involved in illegal and anti-national activities.

To prevent illegal activities within the district, a dossier was prepared against the accused and sent to the District Magistrate, Kathua, for his detention under the Public Safety Act-1978 (PSA).

Accordingly, the District Magistrate issued a detention warrant against Ayaz, which was executed on Monday. Ayaz was lodged at the District Jail in Udhampur to curtail his illegal activities.