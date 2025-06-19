DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Police detain overground worker detected by facial recognition system in Anantnag

Police detain overground worker detected by facial recognition system in Anantnag

Officials said Anantnag district police has already enhanced electronic surveillance along all yatra access corridors “to ensure a safe and seamless pilgrimage experience"
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:24 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra which begins next month, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it has detained an overground worker (OGW) detected by facial recognition system (FRS) installed recently in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Advertisement

This is the first such detention in the Valley which has been done using facial recognition system.

A statement by Anantnag Police said: In a significant development, particularly ahead of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra — the FRS deployed by Anantnag district police at Langanbal checkpoint detected an overground worker on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Police said the individual, a resident of Seer Hamdan with a prior FIR registered in 2005, was working as a carpenter. “He was subsequently handed over to the Pahalgam police station for further legal action,” police said.

The statement said this swift interception highlights the impact of technology-driven policing and is to send a clear deterrent message to miscreants as SANJY-2025 approaches.

Advertisement

Officials said Anantnag district police has already enhanced electronic surveillance along all yatra access corridors “to ensure a safe and seamless pilgrimage experience.”

“Anyone attempting to disrupt public order — or threaten pilgrims’ safety — will be swiftly identified and dealt with under law,” police said, adding it “remains committed to leveraging modern surveillance tools to safeguard citizens and pilgrims alike.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts