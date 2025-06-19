Ahead of Amarnath Yatra which begins next month, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it has detained an overground worker (OGW) detected by facial recognition system (FRS) installed recently in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

This is the first such detention in the Valley which has been done using facial recognition system.

A statement by Anantnag Police said: In a significant development, particularly ahead of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra — the FRS deployed by Anantnag district police at Langanbal checkpoint detected an overground worker on Thursday evening.

Police said the individual, a resident of Seer Hamdan with a prior FIR registered in 2005, was working as a carpenter. “He was subsequently handed over to the Pahalgam police station for further legal action,” police said.

The statement said this swift interception highlights the impact of technology-driven policing and is to send a clear deterrent message to miscreants as SANJY-2025 approaches.

Officials said Anantnag district police has already enhanced electronic surveillance along all yatra access corridors “to ensure a safe and seamless pilgrimage experience.”

“Anyone attempting to disrupt public order — or threaten pilgrims’ safety — will be swiftly identified and dealt with under law,” police said, adding it “remains committed to leveraging modern surveillance tools to safeguard citizens and pilgrims alike.”