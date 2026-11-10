Police detains habitual offender under PSA in Doda

The Doda police have detained a habitual offender under the provisions of the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The detainee has been identified as Riaz Ahmed, a resident of Kakriyal Jatheli in Tehsil Mahalla of Doda district. He has been named in multiple criminal cases registered over the years.

According to police records, five FIRs have been registered against him under various provisions of law, including Sections 188 of the RPC, 3 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Sections 341, 323, 427, 147 and 504 of the IPC, Section 188 of the IPC, Section 223 of the BNS and Section 11 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“In view of his repeated involvement in cases registered under various provisions of law, the individual has been detained under the Public Safety Act in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure. He is presently lodged in District Jail, Bhaderwah,” an official said.

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The official said the Doda police remain committed to maintaining peace, public order and the safety and security of citizens.

“The police will continue to take stringent action, strictly in accordance with the law, against individuals whose activities pose a threat to public peace and order. The Doda police also appeals to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and promptly report any unlawful activities to the nearest police station,” the official added.