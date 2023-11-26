Police flag fake WhatsApp profile of DGP

PTI

Jammu, November 25

Police on Friday said a fake WhatsApp profile of Director General of Police RR Swain has been created with “malicious intent”. Any transaction with the account should be reported to the nearest police station or the cyber police station in Srinagar and Jammu, a police spokesman said. Necessary action as warranted under law has been initiated, he said.

“Since it is a fake profile created, no one should reply or respond to the number,” he added.

