Police flag fake WhatsApp profile of DGP

Jammu, November 25
Police on Friday said a fake WhatsApp profile of Director General of Police RR Swain has been created with “malicious intent”. Any transaction with the account should be reported to the nearest police station or the cyber police station in Srinagar and Jammu, a police spokesman said. Necessary action as warranted under law has been initiated, he said.
“Since it is a fake profile created, no one should reply or respond to the number,” he added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy
Asks Canada to share proof, asserts anything ‘specific’ will...
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling
Horizontal work to also continue to cover remaining 10-12 m
PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended
Action against others ‘in process’