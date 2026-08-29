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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Police foil cattle smuggling bids in Kathua; 36 bovines rescued, three held

Police foil cattle smuggling bids in Kathua; 36 bovines rescued, three held

Cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act registered

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:11 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Police on Friday foiled two alleged cattle smuggling attempts in Kathua district, rescuing 36 animals and arresting three persons, officials said. In the first incident, a police team intercepted a truck at the dispatch point in Lakhanpur during checking, officials said.
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The truck, allegedly travelling from Punjab towards Jammu, was being driven by Mohd Saleem, a resident of Beli Charana in Jammu, they said.

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During checking, 17 bovines, including eight cows and nine oxen, were found loaded in the vehicle.

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The bovines were rescued, the driver was arrested and the vehicle seized. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at Lakhanpur police station, police said.

In the second operation in Basholi, a police team intercepted two persons -- Ali Hussain and Saif Ali, residents of Sundroon in Bani tehsil -- while they were allegedly taking 19 bovines towards Punjab on foot without valid permission, officials said.

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The bovines were rescued and the duo was arrested. A case has been registered at Basohli police station in this connection, they said.

A total of 36 bovines were rescued, three persons arrested and one vehicle seized in the two operations, conducted under the supervision of Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma, they added.

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