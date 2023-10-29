Srinagar, October 29
A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer was shot and critically injured by terrorists in downtown Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.
Inspector Masroor Wani was playing cricket with local boys at an Eidgah ground when he was shot by terrorists, the officials said.
The injured officer was rushed to a hospital.
Doctors were attending to him and his condition was stated to be critical, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
One killed, 36 injured in multiple blasts at convention centre in Kerala’s Kalamassery; suspect surrenders
According to preliminary probe, IED was used to carry out th...
Convention centre blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; CM terms blast 'unfortunate' and 'serious'
Blast occurs during the convention of Jehovah's Witnesses
Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills
Governor Purohit softens stand, says will examine the money ...
Police inspector shot by terrorists in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded
Inspector Masroor Wani was playing cricket with local boys a...