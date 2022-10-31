Police invite bids to hire helicopters

PTI

Jammu, October 30

The J&K Police have invited bids for renting helicopters to ensure faster mobility of its force, officials said on Sunday. The tender was floated on Saturday and bids were sought from registered aviation firms having a fleet of minimum three airworthy light helicopters for its operations on ‘leave and licence’ basis for a period of three years from January 16, 2023.

The helicopters will be integrated in the disaster management plan and the emergency response plan being prepared by the police.