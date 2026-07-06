Police issue advisory against viral 2022 Bhaderwah video, warns of action

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According to the police, the video pertains to an incident that occurred on June 9, 2022, for which a case was registered at Bhaderwah police station.

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"It has come to the notice of Doda police that an old video relating to an incident that occurred in Bhaderwah in June, 2022 is being circulated on various social media platforms with misleading and distorted narratives, causing unnecessary concern and apprehension among members of the public," a police spokesman said.

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Clarifying that the video pertains to a 2022 incident, which was thoroughly investigated, the spokesman said the re-circulation of the content at this stage, without context and accompanied by misleading claims, is capable of creating misunderstanding and disturbing public tranquillity.

"Citizens are urged to verify facts from official sources before sharing any information and to act responsibly in the larger interest of maintaining communal harmony, public peace and social cohesion," the spokesman said.

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The police warned that any person found deliberately circulating misleading content, spreading misinformation, promoting hatred, inciting communal disharmony, or attempting to create panic and disturb public order through social media or any other medium shall be dealt with strictly under the relevant provisions of law.

"Doda police remains committed to maintaining peace, public order and communal harmony, and urges citizens to rely only on authentic information disseminated through official and authorized channels," the spokesman said.