Police lodge FIR after Shia groups clash during Muharram procession in Budgam

Police have registered an FIR following clashes between two rival Shia groups in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said on Monday.

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“Budgam Police has registered an FIR in connection with an incident of scuffle between groups of Shia community at Hardpanzoo. A fair, impartial and evidence-based investigation is underway,” an official X post by Budgam police said.

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The clashes broke out on Sunday between the followers of the Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association, headed by former minister Imran Ansari, and those of Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari during a Muharram procession in the Hardpanzoo area.

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Both groups have accused each other of instigating the violence.

“Anyone found involved, irrespective of affiliation, will face strict legal action as per law. The public is requested not to spread rumours or unverified information. Maintain peace, communal harmony, and rely only on official updates,” police said.

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