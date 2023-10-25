Police officers visit families of martyrs

PTI

Jammu, October 24

In a display of gratitude to those killed in the line of duty, police officers launched an outreach initiative by visiting scores of families of these bravehearts, and paid tributes to them in Kishtwar district.

SSP Khalil Poswal extended his condolences to the families and presented them with tokens of appreciation. The officers visited the houses of four personnel who laid down their lives and met their kin in various areas of the district, officials said. Poswal said the visit was a heartfelt expression of gratitude on behalf of the community.

